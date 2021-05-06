Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

175,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

European Style Automotive

226-220-2441

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SE

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SE

Location

European Style Automotive

1659 Victoria St N #11, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E6

226-220-2441

  1. 7059482
  2. 7059482
  3. 7059482
  4. 7059482
  5. 7059482
  6. 7059482
  7. 7059482
  8. 7059482
  9. 7059482
  10. 7059482
  11. 7059482
  12. 7059482
  13. 7059482
  14. 7059482
  15. 7059482
  16. 7059482
  17. 7059482
  18. 7059482
  19. 7059482
  20. 7059482
  21. 7059482
  22. 7059482
  23. 7059482
Contact Seller

$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

175,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7059482
  • Stock #: D481911
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DEXAR481911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean car fully certified with no extra charge. Financing available for all types of credit. Bad Credit, Good credit, No Credit. As long as you have an provable income you are approved!! To schedule a test drive please contact us at 226 220 2441 . If you live in the surrounding areas of Kitchener-Waterloo we will come to you to present the car. European Style Automotive is a small dealership with a vast experience in the car industry. We like to carefully select our vehicles and offer a great shopping experience for our customers. If you like our cars and you would like to know more about us or our cars please call us at 226-220-2441. All advertised prices exclude license fees and taxes, any finance charges. While we try to make sure that all prices posted are accurate, all prices listed are only good for 24 hours from posting. We are not responsible for typographical and/or other errors that may appear on the site. We make every effort to provide you the most accurate, up-to-the-minute information; however, it is your responsibility to verify with the Dealer that all details listed, including price, are accurate. The dealership is not responsible for typographical, pricing, product information, or advertising errors. Advertised prices and available quantities are subject to change without notice. All rates and offers are dependent on bank approval, which varies based on applicant's credit as well as the vehicle. All vehicles listed comes with a safety certificate as required by law. Financing, extended warranties, and service contracts are optional and provided by third parties. All vehicles are available for an independent 3rd party inspection before purchase (at customer expense). As a courtesy, we offer vehicle history reports, to ensure transparency on every vehicle purchase.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From European Style Automotive

2010 Honda Civic Sdn...
 263,000 KM
$3,450 + tax & lic
2014 BMW 4 Series 2D...
 131,000 KM
$18,950 + tax & lic
2012 Audi A6 4dr Sdn...
 117,000 KM
$17,450 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email European Style Automotive

European Style Automotive

European Style Automotive

1659 Victoria St N #11, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E6

Call Dealer

226-220-XXXX

(click to show)

226-220-2441

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory