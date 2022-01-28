Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

242,661 KM

Details Description

$5,450

+ tax & licensing
Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

~CERTIFIED~3 Years of Warranty~

Location

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

242,661KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8228634
  • Stock #: 709
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DE8AR301664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 242,661 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan Automatic VAN


- CARFAX Verified
* Automatic transmission
* A/C
* Power Windows
* Power locks
* Keyless Entry
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
******This Vehicle is sold as is and according to the laws we must indicate this statement********
Sold As-is. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$5450+hst +licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

