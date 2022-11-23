Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

116,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE *STOW N GO*

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE *STOW N GO*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

116,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9413209
  • Stock #: asis22507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # asis22507
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 116,000 KM! DVD PLAYER, BACK-UP CAMERA, REAR A/C & HEAT, STOW N GO SEATS, LOADED!

This vehicle is being sold "AS TRADED" and is NOT certified. We do not pre-inspect our trade-in vehicles for a safety. We simply offer each trade-in vehicle for sale at discounted prices in "AS IS" condition.

OMVIC requires us to disclosure to buyers the following statement: This vehicle is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Quads / Captains
Dual Climate Controls
REAR A/C & HEAT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 116,000 KM
$4,990 + tax & lic
2004 Dodge Dakota QU...
 167,000 KM
$1,990 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 81,702 KM
$29,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory