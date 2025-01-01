Menu
RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 226-240-7618 OR CELL 519-731-3041 2010 Dodge journey 2.4 Liter 4-cylinder, 5 passengers, automatic, great condition with 170616 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly Power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel , A/C, Cd player, and more......... This car comes with safety Please call 226-240-7618 or text 519-731-3041 Please visit us at RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, # 2, Breslau ON. N0B 1M0 Selling for $5799 PLUS TAX, license fee.

2010 Dodge Journey

170,616 KM

Details Description

$5,799

+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Journey

12436768

2010 Dodge Journey

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,799

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,616KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,616 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 226-240-7618 OR CELL 519-731-3041 2010 Dodge journey 2.4 Liter 4-cylinder, 5 passengers, automatic, great condition with 170616 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly Power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel , A/C, Cd player, and more......... This car comes with safety Please call 226-240-7618 or text 519-731-3041 Please visit us at RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, # 2, Breslau ON. N0B 1M0 Selling for $5799 PLUS TAX, license fee. Please call 226-240-7618 or text 519-731-3041 Please visit us at RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, # 2, Breslau, ON. N0B 1M0

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Kitchener

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
226-240-7618

$5,799

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-240-7618

2010 Dodge Journey