2010 Ford Escape
XLT
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$3,400
- Listing ID: 8249025
- VIN: 1FMCU0D74AKA51284
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 217,368 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Ford Escape, 4-cylinder, automatic its reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with 217368 KM the car drive good just need a little work on the body.
VEHICLE SOLD AS IS: The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle ay not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering, remote starter, Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, AUX connection, Cd player, alloy wheels, and more ..........
Selling for $ 3400 PLUS TAX, license plates and sticker.
www.rhautosales.ca
Vehicle Features
