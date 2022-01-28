Menu
2010 Ford Escape

217,368 KM

Details

$3,400

+ tax & licensing
$3,400

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-240-7618

XLT

XLT

Location

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

217,368KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8249025
  • VIN: 1FMCU0D74AKA51284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 217,368 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES

1408 VICTORIA ST N UNIT 14 

KITCHENER, ON, N2B3E2

226-240-7618 OR CELL 519-731-3041

2010 Ford Escape, 4-cylinder, automatic its reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with 217368 KM the car drive good just need a little work on the body.

 

VEHICLE SOLD AS IS: The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle ay not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.  

 

Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering, remote starter, Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, AUX connection, Cd player, alloy wheels, and more ..........

Selling for $ 3400 PLUS TAX, license plates and sticker.

Please call 226-240-7618 or text 519-731-3041

RH Auto Sales & Services 1408 Victoria ST, N, # 14, Kitchener ON. N2B 3E2

www.rhautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player

