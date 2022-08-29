2010 Ford F-150

$10,005 + taxes & licensing 1 7 8 , 2 3 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9242581

9242581 Stock #: NK4540B

NK4540B VIN: 1FTFW1E85AFD68038

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NK4540B

Mileage 178,238 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Manual front air conditioning Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Double wishbone front suspension Front Independent Suspension Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Exterior Aluminum Wheels Chrome Grille Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AT Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Convenience External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Full with storage Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Front split-bench Additional Features 4 door CHROME BUMPERS Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Wheel Diameter: 17 Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Fold-up cushion rear seats Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Clock: In-radio display Machined aluminum rims SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM) Max cargo capacity: 1,631 L Fuel Capacity: 136 L Overall Width: 2,004 mm Overall height: 1,941 mm Front Leg Room: 1,052 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,105 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,666 mm Front Hip Room: 1,537 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,641 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 14.9 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.2 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 17.0" SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Manual child safety locks Stability controll with anti-roll Halogen aero-composite headlights

