$10,005+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,005
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2010 Ford F-150
2010 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$10,005
+ taxes & licensing
178,238KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9242581
- Stock #: NK4540B
- VIN: 1FTFW1E85AFD68038
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NK4540B
- Mileage 178,238 KM
Vehicle Description
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. EVEN IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY EVERYTHING!
Kitchener Nissan offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of any of our Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits:
- Knowledgeable and professional Sales Consultants to answer all your questions
- Complimentary, no obligation trade appraisals
- Multi-detailed inspection completed by our master technicians
- Carfax Vehicle History Report
- Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available
- Fair wholesale market value for your trade, and fair market value for our vehicle
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
We proudly serve the Tri-City Area including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Ayr, New Hamburg, Breslau, North Dumfries as well as locations as far as London, Windsor, Milton, Mississauga, Orangeville, Burlington, Hamilton, Oakville, Vaughan, Newmarket, Barrie, Unionville, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Oshawa, and Ottawa since 2007. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs are all included in the price, unless otherwise stated. At Kitchener Nissan, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through a rigorous safety inspection. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late!
At Kitchener Nissan, our philosophy is simple we believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. With all our vehicles priced to market value, no haggling is required which ensures a positive and smooth transaction for our customers. We take great pride in positioning our vehicles online at the most aggressive price point when compared to a similar vehicle on the market, to ensure client satisfaction and a world class experience.
Kitchener Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles with fair pricing, no hidden fees, and full disclosure and transparency. We offer a large selection of new Nissan vehicles, as well as a wide variety of premium Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Kitchener Nissan is proud to be part of The Pilla Auto Group: with 3 Nissan stores under our group, you can be sure to get the vehicle youve been looking for, at Kitchener Nissan!
A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2010 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough. This Super Crew 4X4 pickup has 178,238 kms. It's gray in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 292HP 4.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control, All Wheel Drive.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION!
START DRIVING NOW & DONT PAY FOR 90 DAYS: AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT TOWARDS QUALIFYING VEHICLES! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Manual front air conditioning
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Double wishbone front suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AT
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Full with storage
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
Front split-bench
4 door
CHROME BUMPERS
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Wheel Diameter: 17
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Clock: In-radio display
Machined aluminum rims
SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
Max cargo capacity: 1,631 L
Fuel Capacity: 136 L
Overall Width: 2,004 mm
Overall height: 1,941 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,052 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,105 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,666 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,537 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,641 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.9 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.2 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Manual child safety locks
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kitchener Nissan
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2