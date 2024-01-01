Menu
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2010 Ford Focus

95,600 KM

Details

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Focus

SE

2010 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

95,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FAHP3FN6AW245053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,600 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2010 Ford Focus