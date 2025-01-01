$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2010 Ford Focus
SES As Is Special! You Certify, You Save!!
2010 Ford Focus
SES As Is Special! You Certify, You Save!!
Location
Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
251,812KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FAHP3GN8AW240838
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 251,812 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is being sold AS IS/AS TRADED and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
2014 Subaru Forester As Is Special! You Certify, You Save!! 266,753 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Leather | Heated Seats | PWR Doors 119,573 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
2021 Acura RDX A-Spec No Accidents | Leather | AWD 64,143 KM $41,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
Call Dealer
519-893-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
519-893-1501
2010 Ford Focus