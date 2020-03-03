2010 Ford Focus

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Stability Control

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Trunk Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Rear Reading Lamps

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels

Spoiler

Winter Tires

Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Included Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.