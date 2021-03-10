+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2010 Ford focus, FWD, 5 passenger, it has very low km 105469 KM, nice silver color, mint condition, no rust, very nice & clean inside and out side, drive very smooth, all power options works, ac, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, power steering, alloy wheels, Bluetooth, aux, and more,,,,,,,,,,,,, certified and 3 months or 3000 km warranty LIMITED SUPERIOR PROTECTION that cover up to $1000 per claim Please call 226-240-7618 or cell 519-731-3041 for test drive appointment asking $ 4795 plus tax and license fee .
