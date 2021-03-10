Menu
2010 Ford Focus

105,469 KM

$4,795

+ tax & licensing
$4,795

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-240-7618

2010 Ford Focus

2010 Ford Focus

SE

2010 Ford Focus

SE

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$4,795

+ taxes & licensing

105,469KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6701276
  • VIN: 1FAHP3FN9AW297308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,469 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Ford focus, FWD, 5 passenger, it has very low km 105469 KM, nice silver color, mint condition, no rust, very nice & clean inside and out side, drive very smooth, all power options works, ac, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, power steering, alloy wheels, Bluetooth, aux, and more,,,,,,,,,,,,, certified and 3 months or 3000 km warranty LIMITED SUPERIOR PROTECTION that cover up to $1000 per claim Please call 226-240-7618 or cell 519-731-3041 for test drive appointment asking $ 4795 plus tax and license fee .

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

