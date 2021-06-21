Menu
2010 Ford Focus

121,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2010 Ford Focus

2010 Ford Focus

SE,AUTO,A/C,POWER GROUP,KEY LESS, CERTIFIED

2010 Ford Focus

SE,AUTO,A/C,POWER GROUP,KEY LESS, CERTIFIED

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

519-208-0770

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

121,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7422485
  • VIN: 1FAHP3FN9AW274790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key less, Certified, Clean Car Fax, No Accident, Low Km's, Local  Trade in, New Brakes all around, Ontario car,Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 1051 King St E, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Tire Pressure Monitor
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers

