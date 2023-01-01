2010 Ford Ranger

Menu
4.0L V6 SOHC, 4WD, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, AM/FM Stereo CD/MP3 w/Clock, Block heater, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Cloth 60/40 Split Bench Seat, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, GVWR: 2,395 kg (5,280 lb) Payload Package (#2), Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Order Code 864A, Power steering, Rear step bumper, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 16 5-Split Spoke Cast Aluminum. Sport 4.0L V6 SOHC 4WD 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive Black<p></p> <h4>AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</h4> <p>The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!</p> <p>This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQs 7-Day Money Back Guarantee</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions expected.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p>

2010 Ford Ranger

174,958 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Ranger

Sport AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!

2010 Ford Ranger

Sport AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

174,958KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTLR4FE0APA29133

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,958 KM

4.0L V6 SOHC, 4WD, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, AM/FM Stereo CD/MP3 w/Clock, Block heater, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Cloth 60/40 Split Bench Seat, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, GVWR: 2,395 kg (5,280 lb) Payload Package (#2), Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Order Code 864A, Power steering, Rear step bumper, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 16" 5-Split Spoke Cast Aluminum.

Sport 4.0L V6 SOHC 4WD 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive
Black



AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!



This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions expected.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



INSGMT

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

4x4

