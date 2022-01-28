2010 Ford Ranger

$14,005 + taxes & licensing 1 3 7 , 0 8 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8262852

8262852 Stock #: DK4438A

DK4438A VIN: 1FTLR4FE0APA29133

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # DK4438A

Mileage 137,088 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Power Steering ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Front Independent Suspension Short and long arm front suspension Interior Tachometer Engine Immobilizer Exterior Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Body-coloured bumpers Body-coloured grille Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AT Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Safety Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Independent front suspension classification Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Torsion bar front spring Convenience Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Cupholders: Front Center Console: Partial with storage Comfort Manual front air conditioning Seating Front split-bench Additional Features 4 door Automatic locking hubs Vinyl Floor Covering Front Ventilated disc brakes Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Right rear passenger door type: Reverse opening Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Wheel Width: 7 Fold-up cushion rear seats Left rear passenger door type: Reverse opening Manual passenger mirror adjustment Manual driver mirror adjustment Rear jump seat Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM) Diameter of tires: 16.0" Front Head Room: 996 mm Tires: Width: 255 mm Front Leg Room: 1,072 mm Front Hip Room: 1,339 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 14.0 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 74 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.6 L/100 km Max Cargo Capacity: 629 L Rear Head Room: 904 mm Rear Hip Room: 503 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 389 mm Overall height: 1,722 mm Overall Length: 5,123 mm Overall Width: 1,763 mm Wheelbase: 3,192 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,024 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,367 mm SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Curb weight: 1,633 kg Gross vehicle weight: 2,395 kg Stability controll with anti-roll Halogen aero-composite headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.