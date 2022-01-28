$14,005+ tax & licensing
$14,005
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
2010 Ford Ranger
Sport - $559 B/W
Location
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
137,088KM
Used
- Stock #: DK4438A
- VIN: 1FTLR4FE0APA29133
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 137,088 KM
Vehicle Description
START DRIVING NOW & DONT PAY FOR 90 DAYS: AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT TOWARDS QUALIFYING VEHICLES! ** Disclosure: Maximum term is a 72-month finance on approved credit. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
For a tough compact pickup truck you can always count on, look no further than the Ford Ranger. This 2010 Ford Ranger is for sale today.
The compact Ford Ranger is tough inside and out. It has impressive hauling and towing capabilities while returning excellent fuel economy. Its compact size makes it much easier to maneuver than a lane-hogging full-size pickup. This Ford Ranger is a small truck with big character. This 4X4 pickup has 137,088 kms. It's black in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 207HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. EVEN IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY EVERYTHING!
Kitchener Nissan offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of any of our Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits:
- Knowledgeable and professional Sales Consultants to answer all your questions
- Complimentary, no obligation trade appraisals
- Multi-detailed inspection completed by our master technicians
- Carfax Vehicle History Report
- Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available
- Fair wholesale market value for your trade, and fair market value for our vehicle
We proudly serve the Tri-City Area including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Ayr, New Hamburg, Breslau, North Dumfries as well as locations as far as London, Windsor, Milton, Mississauga, Orangeville, Burlington, Hamilton, Oakville, Vaughan, Newmarket, Barrie, Unionville, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Oshawa, and Ottawa since 2007. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs are all included in the price, unless otherwise stated. At Kitchener Nissan, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through a rigorous safety inspection. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late!
At Kitchener Nissan, our philosophy is simple we believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. With all our vehicles priced to market value, no haggling is required which ensures a positive and smooth transaction for our customers. We take great pride in positioning our vehicles online at the most aggressive price point when compared to a similar vehicle on the market, to ensure client satisfaction and a world class experience.
Were so confident in our pricing philosophy that if you find a vehicle at another dealership with similar kilometers, features and vehicle history, well not only match that price, but well also make sure to beat it!
Kitchener Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles with fair pricing, no hidden fees, and full disclosure and transparency. We offer a large selection of new Nissan vehicles, as well as a wide variety of premium Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Kitchener Nissan is proud to be part of The Pilla Auto Group: with 3 Nissan stores under our group, you can be sure to get the vehicle youve been looking for, at Kitchener Nissan!
Vehicle Features
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Tachometer
Engine Immobilizer
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Body-coloured bumpers
Body-coloured grille
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AT
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Torsion bar front spring
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Cupholders: Front
Center Console: Partial with storage
Manual front air conditioning
Front split-bench
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Vinyl Floor Covering
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Right rear passenger door type: Reverse opening
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Wheel Width: 7
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Left rear passenger door type: Reverse opening
Manual passenger mirror adjustment
Manual driver mirror adjustment
Rear jump seat
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Head Room: 996 mm
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,072 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,339 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.0 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 74 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.6 L/100 km
Max Cargo Capacity: 629 L
Rear Head Room: 904 mm
Rear Hip Room: 503 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 389 mm
Overall height: 1,722 mm
Overall Length: 5,123 mm
Overall Width: 1,763 mm
Wheelbase: 3,192 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,024 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,367 mm
SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Curb weight: 1,633 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,395 kg
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
