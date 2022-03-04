2010 Ford Taurus

$8,005 + taxes & licensing 1 6 9 , 7 7 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8590469

8590469 Stock #: NK4368A

NK4368A VIN: 1FAHP2EW8AG104922

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Charcoal Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NK4368A

Mileage 169,778 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather/chrome shift knob trim Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Speed-proportional power steering Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7.5 Rear door type: Trunk Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Simulated carbon fibre dash trim Remote, digital keypad power door locks Wheel Diameter: 18 Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Clock: In-radio display Painted aluminum rims SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM) Tires: Width: 235 mm Front Leg Room: 1,064 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Max cargo capacity: 569 L Fuel Capacity: 75 L Curb weight: 1,821 kg Overall Length: 5,154 mm Overall Width: 1,936 mm Overall height: 1,542 mm Wheelbase: 2,868 mm Front Head Room: 991 mm Rear Head Room: 960 mm Rear Leg Room: 968 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,471 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,445 mm Front Hip Room: 1,430 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,417 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 11.6 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio Manual child safety locks SiriusXM Halogen projector beam headlights Air Conditioning Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.