2010 Ford Taurus
SEL - SiriusXM
169,778KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
START DRIVING NOW & DONT PAY FOR 90 DAYS: AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT TOWARDS QUALIFYING VEHICLES!
An expertly crafted interior and attractive exterior make this Ford Taurus a compelling package. This 2010 Ford Taurus is for sale today.
The Ford Taurus has been a household name for decades for good reasons. It's a strong, reliable sedan that you can count on every day. A responsive powertrain combined with impressive safety features inspire a confident drive in any situation. A bold exterior, a refined interior, and advanced technology make the Taurus a cut above other full-size sedans. This sedan has 169,778 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 263HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Air Conditioning Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Cruise Control.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/chrome shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
4 door
Speed-proportional power steering
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Simulated carbon fibre dash trim
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Wheel Diameter: 18
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Clock: In-radio display
Painted aluminum rims
SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,064 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Max cargo capacity: 569 L
Fuel Capacity: 75 L
Curb weight: 1,821 kg
Overall Length: 5,154 mm
Overall Width: 1,936 mm
Overall height: 1,542 mm
Wheelbase: 2,868 mm
Front Head Room: 991 mm
Rear Head Room: 960 mm
Rear Leg Room: 968 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,471 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,445 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,430 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,417 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.6 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km
SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Manual child safety locks
SiriusXM
Halogen projector beam headlights
Air Conditioning Aluminum Wheels
