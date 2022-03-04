Menu
2010 Freightliner Other

82,000 KM

Cummins ISL G Westport

Cummins ISL G Westport

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

82,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • VIN: 1FVAC4DX6AHAV8263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Dump Truck
  • Fuel Type Propane
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Freightliner Cummins ISL G Westport Dump Truck_FUEL $AVER!_CERTFIED  The Cummins Westport ISL G is an 8.9-litre, six-cylinder inline natural gas engine for medium and heavy-duty truck and tractor applications. The ISL G is based on the diesel-fueled Cummins ISL and shares 80 percent of its heavy duty components with its diesel counterpart.



  • Cummins reliability at a ⅓ of diesel cost. The Cummins factory built a compressed natural gas engine.(CNG)
  • Sold with Safety and emissions completed.
  • No DPF OR DEF from the factory.
  • Allison Transmission 
  • Air brake operated
  • Only 82,000 km 





 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

