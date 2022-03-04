$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Freightliner Other
Cummins ISL G Westport
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
82,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
- Listing ID: 8590955
- VIN: 1FVAC4DX6AHAV8263
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Dump Truck
- Fuel Type Propane
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 82,000 KM
Vehicle Description
- Cummins reliability at a ⅓ of diesel cost. The Cummins factory built a compressed natural gas engine.(CNG)
- Sold with Safety and emissions completed.
- No DPF OR DEF from the factory.
- Allison Transmission
- Air brake operated
- Only 82,000 km
