2010 GMC Savana

$12,005 + taxes & licensing 2 4 9 , 8 3 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9222925

9222925 Stock #: UK2036A

UK2036A VIN: 1GT2GTBG0A1143591

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE

Interior Colour Neutral

Body Style Commercial

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Stock # UK2036A

Mileage 249,831 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Power Steering ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Front Independent Suspension Short and long arm front suspension Interior Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Safety Daytime Running Lights Driver Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Fixed antenna Exterior Black grille Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 75 Tires: Prefix: LT Tires: Load Rating: E Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Convenience Instrumentation: Low fuel level Headlights off auto delay Cupholders: Front Additional Features Vinyl Floor Covering Front Ventilated disc brakes Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Cancellable Passenger Airbag Vehicle Emissions: Federal Wheel Diameter: 16 3 Door Wheel Width: 6.5 Auxilliary transmission cooler Auxilliary engine cooler Manual passenger mirror adjustment Manual driver mirror adjustment Black bumpers Total Number of Speakers: 2 Vinyl seat upholstery Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Fuel Type: Flexible Rear door type: Split swing-out Right rear passenger door type: Split swing-out Grey steel rims Clock: In-radio display Front Head Room: 1,021 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Overall Width: 2,017 mm Tires: Width: 245 mm Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Fuel Capacity: 117 L Max cargo capacity: 7,570 L Curb weight: 2,462 kg Gross vehicle weight: 4,354 kg Overall Length: 5,692 mm Overall height: 2,073 mm Wheelbase: 3,429 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,748 mm Front Hip Room: 1,664 mm Passenger airbag deactivation switch Manual child safety locks Halogen sealed beam headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.