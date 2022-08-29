$12,005+ tax & licensing
2010 GMC Savana
Cargo Van 135WB 1SA
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
249,831KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9222925
- Stock #: UK2036A
- VIN: 1GT2GTBG0A1143591
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Neutral
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 249,831 KM
Vehicle Description
Get professional-grade reliability and engineering in the GMC Savana. This 2010 GMC Savana Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
If you need the capability of a truck, but a van body would come in handy, then the GMC Savana is perfect. The Savana is an old-fashioned work van that's thoroughly modern. This cargo van can haul a ton of payload and be customized to be a perfect fit for your business. It's just as at home on the highway as it is on the worksite. The GMC Savana is a no-nonsense, professional-grade van that gets the job done. This van has 249,831 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 323HP 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
Driver Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
AM/FM Stereo
Fixed antenna
Black grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 75
Tires: Prefix: LT
Tires: Load Rating: E
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Headlights off auto delay
Cupholders: Front
Vinyl Floor Covering
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Cancellable Passenger Airbag
Vehicle Emissions: Federal
Wheel Diameter: 16
3 Door
Wheel Width: 6.5
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Auxilliary engine cooler
Manual passenger mirror adjustment
Manual driver mirror adjustment
Black bumpers
Total Number of Speakers: 2
Vinyl seat upholstery
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Fuel Type: Flexible
Rear door type: Split swing-out
Right rear passenger door type: Split swing-out
Grey steel rims
Clock: In-radio display
Front Head Room: 1,021 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Overall Width: 2,017 mm
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Fuel Capacity: 117 L
Max cargo capacity: 7,570 L
Curb weight: 2,462 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 4,354 kg
Overall Length: 5,692 mm
Overall height: 2,073 mm
Wheelbase: 3,429 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,748 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,664 mm
Passenger airbag deactivation switch
Manual child safety locks
Halogen sealed beam headlights
