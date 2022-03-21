Menu
2010 Honda Accord

271,319 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

Contact Seller
~Certified~ 3 YEAR WARRANTY~NO ACCIDENTS~

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 271,319 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Honda Accord Coupe Manual: ***Certified**3 Years Warranty**No accidents
* Manual transmission
* Power Windows & Locks
* Keyless Entry
* A/C
* Sunroof
* Power Seats
* Alloy Wheels
* Leather Seats
* Cruise Control
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (COVERS ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND DIFFERENTIALS. $1000 PER CLAIM, $250 DEDUCTABLE, $39 ACTIVATION FEE)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING
This vehicle comes certified. Taxes
$+hst licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5


---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

