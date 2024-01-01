2010 Honda Civic

$8,495+ tax & licensing
AutoSmarto
326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3
519-748-6001
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
158,779KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFA1F49AH004277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,779 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Loaded, Auto, Immaculate Condition, Low Mileage, Rust Free, Michelin set of tires, All power, Air condition, Cruise control, CD player, ABS, and many more.
Taxes and License fees extra
Extended warranty available
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
AutoSmarto
326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3
