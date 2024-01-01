Menu
<p>Certified, Loaded, Auto, Immaculate Condition, Low Mileage, Rust Free, Michelin set of tires, All power, Air condition, Cruise control, CD player, ABS, and many more.</p><p>Taxes and License fees extra</p><p>Extended warranty available</p>

2010 Honda Civic

158,779 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda Civic

DX-G

2010 Honda Civic DX-G

DX-G

Location

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3

519-748-6001

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
158,779KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFA1F49AH004277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,779 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified, Loaded, Auto, Immaculate Condition, Low Mileage, Rust Free, Michelin set of tires, All power, Air condition, Cruise control, CD player, ABS, and many more.

Taxes and License fees extra

Extended warranty available

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoSmarto

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3
519-748-XXXX

519-748-6001

519-748-6011
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

AutoSmarto

519-748-6001

2010 Honda Civic