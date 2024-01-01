$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Honda CR-V
EX
2010 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
212,002KM
VIN 5J6RE4H53AL810359
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1191
- Mileage 212,002 KM
Vehicle Description
All of our cars and trucks undergo a rigorous 160-point inspection before they are certified. We don't believe in haggling or hidden fees, so we do our best to offer the best price up front. We also offer financing to buyers with all types of credit and income.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
2010 Honda CR-V