2010 Honda CR-V

212,002 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
11959314

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
212,002KM
VIN 5J6RE4H53AL810359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1191
  • Mileage 212,002 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our cars and trucks undergo a rigorous 160-point inspection before they are certified. We don't believe in haggling or hidden fees, so we do our best to offer the best price up front. We also offer financing to buyers with all types of credit and income.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-XXXX

519-829-5628

519-829-5628
