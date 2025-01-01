Menu
4D Sport Utility 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD | Heated Seats, AWD, Air Conditioning, Heated front seats, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.<p></p> <p>AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</p> <p></p> <p>Vehicle Sold AS-IS The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</p>

2010 Honda CR-V

305,049 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Honda CR-V

AS IS | EX-L | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF |

2010 Honda CR-V

AS IS | EX-L | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF |

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
305,049KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J6RE4H74AL810453

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P64661AXZ
  • Mileage 305,049 KM

4D Sport Utility 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD | Heated Seats, AWD, Air Conditioning, Heated front seats, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.



AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE





Vehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

2010 Honda CR-V