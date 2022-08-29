$7,005+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
300,015KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9205375
- Stock #: NK4655B
- VIN: 5J6RE3H50AL803444
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Taffeta White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Versatility, competency, and reliability are the tenets on which the CR-V hangs its hat, says Car and Driver. This 2010 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 300,015 kms. It's taffeta white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Seat, Dual Zone Climate Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Dual Zone Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Center Console: Partial with covered storage
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Split rear bench
Audio system security
4 door
Speed-proportional power steering
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6.5
In-Dash 6-disc CD player
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Audio system memory card slot
Tumble forward rear seats
Express open/close glass sunroof
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Overall Width: 1,820 mm
Wheelbase: 2,620 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.1 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm
Fuel Capacity: 58 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.8 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 977 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,388 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Head Room: 987 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Gross vehicle weight: 2,070 kg
Rear Head Room: 979 mm
Overall height: 1,680 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,064 L
Overall Length: 4,555 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,446 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,423 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,421 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,549 kg
Halogen aero-composite headlights
