2010 Honda CR-V

9205375 Stock #: NK4655B

NK4655B VIN: 5J6RE3H50AL803444

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Taffeta White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 300,015 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER SEAT Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Exterior Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Center Console: Partial with covered storage Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Seating Split rear bench Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Speed-proportional power steering Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 6.5 In-Dash 6-disc CD player Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Audio system memory card slot Tumble forward rear seats Express open/close glass sunroof Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Diameter of tires: 17.0" Tires: Width: 225 mm Overall Width: 1,820 mm Wheelbase: 2,620 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.1 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm Fuel Capacity: 58 L Fuel Consumption: City: 9.8 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 977 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,388 mm Urethane shift knob trim Front Head Room: 987 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Gross vehicle weight: 2,070 kg Rear Head Room: 979 mm Overall height: 1,680 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,064 L Overall Length: 4,555 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,446 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,423 mm Front Hip Room: 1,421 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,549 kg Halogen aero-composite headlights

