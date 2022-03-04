Menu
2010 Honda Insight

79,000 KM

Details Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

LX,HYBRID,AUTO,A/C,CETIFIED,NEW TIRES,CLEAN CARFAX

2010 Honda Insight

LX,HYBRID,AUTO,A/C,CETIFIED,NEW TIRES,CLEAN CARFAX

Location

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

79,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8569760
  • VIN: JHMZE2H56AS800178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Winter Tires
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Expo Inc.

