$11,999+ tax & licensing
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Honda Insight
LX,HYBRID,AUTO,A/C,CETIFIED,NEW TIRES,CLEAN CARFAX
Location
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
79,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8569760
- VIN: JHMZE2H56AS800178
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 79,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Winter Tires
CD Player
Wheel Covers
