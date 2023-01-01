Menu
2010 Honda Ridgeline

68,871 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999
Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2010 Honda Ridgeline

2010 Honda Ridgeline

RTL - LOW MILEAGE! CERTIFIED!

2010 Honda Ridgeline

RTL - LOW MILEAGE! CERTIFIED!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

68,871KM
Used
  • Stock #: 3599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3599
  • Mileage 68,871 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Dealer seviced
- Single owner


Very rare and desirable Honda Ridgeline has arrived at Fitzgerald Motors with only 69,000km! This single owner truck is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful yet furl efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 4WD, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, cruise control, AM/FM/CD, key-less entry, alarm, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $19,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

