2010 Honda Ridgeline
RTL - LOW MILEAGE! CERTIFIED!
Location
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
68,871KM
Used
- Stock #: 3599
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,871 KM
Vehicle Description
- Accident free
- Dealer seviced
- Single owner
Very rare and desirable Honda Ridgeline has arrived at Fitzgerald Motors with only 69,000km! This single owner truck is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet furl efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 4WD, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, cruise control, AM/FM/CD, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
