2010 Hyundai Accent

228,000 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2010 Hyundai Accent

2010 Hyundai Accent

GL,Auto,A/C,Key less,4 Doors,Certified

2010 Hyundai Accent

GL,Auto,A/C,Key less,4 Doors,Certified

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

228,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
  Listing ID: 10121190
  VIN: KMHCN4BC0AU431196

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Grey - Light
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 228,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Gas Saver, Certified, Local Trade in, Good Running Condition, Must See!!!

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!



 

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Steering

Warranty Available

Winter Tires

CD Player
Bluetooth

Wheel Covers

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

