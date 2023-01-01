$4,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Hyundai Accent
GL,Auto,A/C,Key less,4 Doors,Certified
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
228,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
- Listing ID: 10121190
- VIN: KMHCN4BC0AU431196
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 228,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Gas Saver, Certified, Local Trade in, Good Running Condition, Must See!!!
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Winter Tires
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
