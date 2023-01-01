Menu
2010 Hyundai Accent

228,000 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2010 Hyundai Accent

2010 Hyundai Accent

GL,Auto,A/C,Key less,4 Doors,Certified

2010 Hyundai Accent

GL,Auto,A/C,Key less,4 Doors,Certified

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

228,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 10121217
  • VIN: KMHCN4BC0AU431196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 228,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Gas Saver, Certified, Local Trade in, Good Running Condition, Must See!!!

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!



 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Winter Tires

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

