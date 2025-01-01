2010 Hyundai Accent

Menu
RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU 
2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0
 226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618
 CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006 OR GO ON THE WEBSITE RHAUTOSALES.CA Sunroof, 5 Speed manual, excellent condition, certified 
2010Hyundai Accent L.4 Cylinder 1.6 L engine. No damage, FWD, Hatchback, Base model, certified , and more……. Great No damage Base Model FWD Cheap on gas Hatchback Accent a smooth running engine and very clean from inside and outside here at RH Auto Sales & Services. It has 146010KMS, clean in and out and drives like a dream in a great shape and condition!
 Car options: "No damage, FWD, AM/FM, Stereo, manual transmission, CD player, Tilt steering wheel, PW steering, Second row bucket seats," 
Asking price is $5999+ HST, and this price includes SAFETY AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMENTARY ON THE HOUSE !!
 We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions Note: If the car still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the add as soon as we sell any car. Thank you Thank you </span><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; white-space-collapse: preserve; color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p>

146,010 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
146,010KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHCN3BCXAU175952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,010 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
