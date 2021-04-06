Menu
2010 Hyundai Accent

218,492 KM

$3,695

+ tax & licensing
$3,695

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-240-7618

2010 Hyundai Accent

2010 Hyundai Accent

GL

2010 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,695

+ taxes & licensing

218,492KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6953654
  • Stock #: 344
  • VIN: kmhcn3bc1au177847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 218,492 KM

Vehicle Description

1.6 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic Accent, its  reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with 218492 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth.
Key-less entry 
Power: windows, locks, mirrors, steering. Cruise control, echo moods, tilt steering wheel, A/C, AUX connection, MP3 Cd player.....

This car comes with safety, 3 Months warranty limited Superior protection cover up to $ 1000 per claim, Carfax....

Selling for $ 3695 PLUS HST TAX, license plates and sticker.

Please call 226-240-7618 or text 519-731-3041
RH Auto Sales & Services 1408 Victoria ST, N, # 14, Kitchener ON. N2B 3E2

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

