2010 Hyundai Accent

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $6,999 + taxes & licensing 1 7 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8957746

8957746 VIN: KMHCN4BCXAU531791

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Child Safety Locks Emergency Trunk Release Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.