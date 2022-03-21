$6,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Hyundai Accent
GL
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
175,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8957746
- VIN: KMHCN4BCXAU531791
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
