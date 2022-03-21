Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Hyundai Accent

175,000 KM

Details Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

Contact Seller
2010 Hyundai Accent

2010 Hyundai Accent

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

  1. 1660835187
  2. 1660835187
  3. 1660835187
  4. 1660835187
  5. 1660835187
  6. 1660835187
  7. 1660835187
  8. 1660835187
  9. 1660835187
  10. 1660835187
  11. 1660835187
  12. 1660835187
  13. 1660835187
  14. 1660835187
  15. 1660835187
  16. 1660835187
  17. 1660835187
  18. 1660835187
  19. 1660835187
  20. 1660835187
  21. 1660835187
  22. 1660835187
  23. 1660835187
  24. 1660835187
  25. 1660835187
  26. 1660835187
  27. 1660835187
  28. 1660835187
  29. 1660835187
  30. 1660835187
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

175,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8957746
  • VIN: KMHCN4BCXAU531791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Beta Auto Sales

2013 Ford Fiesta SE
 182,000 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Accent GL
 175,000 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Rio LX+ ECO
 118,000 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic

Email Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

Call Dealer

519-722-XXXX

(click to show)

519-722-2382

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory