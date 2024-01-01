Menu
<p>This vehicle SOLD AS IS -NOT CERTIFIED-</p><p>Auto, Loaded, was in good hands, New set of tires, ABS, Air condition, Steering wheel controls,</p><p>and many more. Need detail.</p><p>Taxes and license fees extra</p>

2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring

263,250 KM

Details Description Features

$1,600

+ tax & licensing
Location

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3

519-748-6001

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
263,250KM
As Is Condition
VIN KMHDC8AE9AU050595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AUT-593
  • Mileage 263,250 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle SOLD AS IS -NOT CERTIFIED-

Auto, Loaded, was in good hands, New set of tires, ABS, Air condition, Steering wheel controls,

and many more. Need detail.

Taxes and license fees extra

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

AutoSmarto

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-748-XXXX

519-748-6001

519-748-6011
