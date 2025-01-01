Menu
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Auto Expo Inc. is thrilled to present this meticulously maintained 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe. This silver beauty boasts a comfortable grey interior and is ready to take on your next adventure. This Santa Fe has been certified and is in great condition! With just 90,000 km on the odometer, this SUV has plenty of life left, making it a smart choice for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between.

This Santa Fes features are sure to impress. It comes equipped with a smooth automatic transmission, making city driving a breeze. With its front-wheel-drive configuration, this SUV offers great fuel efficiency. Rest assured, this Santa Fe is ready for all seasons with its new set of tires. The Santa Fe is the perfect SUV for your family!

Here are five standout features that make this 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe a must-see:

Certified Pre-Owned: Peace of mind knowing this vehicle has undergone a thorough inspection.
Low Mileage: Only 90,000 km, offering many years of driving pleasure.
Fresh Rubber: Equipped with new tires, ready for all road conditions.
Spacious Interior: Provides ample room for passengers and cargo.
Fuel-Efficient: Gasoline engine, making it perfect for your daily commute.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

90,000 KM

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL,Certified,Low KM's,New Tires

12673302

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL,Certified,Low KM's,New Tires

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,000KM
Fair Condition
VIN 5NMSG3AB4AH341201

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe