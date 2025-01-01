$8,999+ taxes & licensing
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe
FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL,Certified,Low KM's,New Tires
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe
FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL,Certified,Low KM's,New Tires
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 90,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Auto Expo Inc. is thrilled to present this meticulously maintained 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe. This silver beauty boasts a comfortable grey interior and is ready to take on your next adventure. This Santa Fe has been certified and is in great condition! With just 90,000 km on the odometer, this SUV has plenty of life left, making it a smart choice for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between.
This Santa Fe's features are sure to impress. It comes equipped with a smooth automatic transmission, making city driving a breeze. With its front-wheel-drive configuration, this SUV offers great fuel efficiency. Rest assured, this Santa Fe is ready for all seasons with its new set of tires. The Santa Fe is the perfect SUV for your family!
Here are five standout features that make this 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe a must-see:
- Certified Pre-Owned: Peace of mind knowing this vehicle has undergone a thorough inspection.
- Low Mileage: Only 90,000 km, offering many years of driving pleasure.
- Fresh Rubber: Equipped with new tires, ready for all road conditions.
- Spacious Interior: Provides ample room for passengers and cargo.
- Fuel-Efficient: Gasoline engine, making it perfect for your daily commute.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc
Email Vendora Credit Inc
Vendora Credit Inc
Call Dealer
519-829-XXXX(click to show)
519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
+ taxes & licensing>
519-829-5628