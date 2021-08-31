2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

$5,005 + taxes & licensing 2 3 6 , 0 1 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7831191

Stock #: DK4325A

DK4325A VIN: 5NMSG3AB0AH392453

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue Granite Mica

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # DK4325A

Mileage 236,016 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Mechanical Power Steering Multi-link rear suspension Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player XM SATELLITE RADIO Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Comfort Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Convenience Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Simulated wood center console trim Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Additional Features 4 door Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Four 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Audio system memory card slot Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim Simulated wood/metal-look door trim Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Metal-look shift knob trim Silver aluminum rims Bluetooth(R) wireless phone connectivity Body-coloured grille w/chrome surround Max cargo capacity: 2,214 L Fuel Capacity: 68 L Overall Length: 4,676 mm Overall Width: 1,890 mm Overall height: 1,725 mm Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Front Head Room: 1,021 mm Rear Head Room: 1,005 mm Front Leg Room: 1,082 mm Rear Leg Room: 934 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,511 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,488 mm Front Hip Room: 1,417 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,397 mm Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Gross vehicle weight: 2,229 kg Fuel Consumption: City: 10.7 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km Urethane steering wheel trim XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,672 kg Halogen projector beam headlights

