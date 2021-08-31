$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION!
Versatile for any activity, this Hyundai Santa Fe is a great blend of technology, comfort, and style on the road. This 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe is for sale today.
Hyundai designed this Sante Fe to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Sante Fe is a smart choice. This SUV has 236,016 kms. It's blue granite mica in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Power Steering
Multi-link rear suspension
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Simulated wood center console trim
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
4 door
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Audio system memory card slot
Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
Simulated wood/metal-look door trim
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Metal-look shift knob trim
Silver aluminum rims
Bluetooth(R) wireless phone connectivity
Body-coloured grille w/chrome surround
Max cargo capacity: 2,214 L
Fuel Capacity: 68 L
Overall Length: 4,676 mm
Overall Width: 1,890 mm
Overall height: 1,725 mm
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Front Head Room: 1,021 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,005 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,082 mm
Rear Leg Room: 934 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,511 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,488 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,417 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,397 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 2,229 kg
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.7 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km
Urethane steering wheel trim
XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,672 kg
Halogen projector beam headlights
