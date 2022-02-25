Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Hyundai Sonata

96,525 KM

Details Features

$8,799

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,799

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

Contact Seller
2010 Hyundai Sonata

2010 Hyundai Sonata

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Hyundai Sonata

GL

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

  1. 1648140600
  2. 1648140600
  3. 1648140600
  4. 1648140600
  5. 1648140600
  6. 1648140600
  7. 1648140600
  8. 1648140600
  9. 1648140600
  10. 1648140600
  11. 1648140600
  12. 1648140600
  13. 1648140600
  14. 1648140600
  15. 1648140600
  16. 1648140600
  17. 1648140600
  18. 1648140600
  19. 1648140600
  20. 1648140600
  21. 1648140600
  22. 1648140600
  23. 1648140600
  24. 1648140600
  25. 1648140600
  26. 1648140600
  27. 1648140600
  28. 1648140600
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,799

+ taxes & licensing

96,525KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8372088
  • VIN: 5NPET4AC0AH599614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,525 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Steel Wheels
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Beta Auto Sales

2011 Ford Fiesta SES
 168,000 KM
$6,400 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Forte5 SX
 169,000 KM
$7,800 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Focus SEL
 165,000 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic

Email Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

Call Dealer

519-722-XXXX

(click to show)

519-722-2382

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory