2010 Infiniti FX35
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
133,401KM
Excellent Condition
VIN jn8as1mwxam851272
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # AUT-610
- Mileage 133,401 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Loaded, Like New in and out, Low Mileage, Rear View Camera, GPS, Push Button Start, Air condition, all power, Heated Air condition Leather Power seats, Must See vehicle, Sunroof, Bluetooth, ABS, TCS, TPMS and many more.
Taxes and License fees extra
Extended warranty available
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Bucket Seats
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Safety
Brake Assist
Rear Head Air Bag
Exterior
HID Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Mechanical
Tow Hooks
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
