<p>Certified, Loaded, Like New in and out, Low Mileage, Rear View Camera, GPS, Push Button Start, Air condition, all power, Heated Air condition Leather Power seats, Must See vehicle, Sunroof, Bluetooth, ABS, TCS, TPMS and many more.</p><p>Taxes and License fees extra</p><p>Extended warranty available</p>

2010 Infiniti FX35

133,401 KM

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Infiniti FX35

2010 Infiniti FX35

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3

519-748-6001

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,401KM
Excellent Condition
VIN jn8as1mwxam851272

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Brown
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Stock # AUT-610
  Mileage 133,401 KM

Certified, Loaded, Like New in and out, Low Mileage, Rear View Camera, GPS, Push Button Start, Air condition, all power, Heated Air condition Leather Power seats, Must See vehicle, Sunroof, Bluetooth, ABS, TCS, TPMS and many more.

Taxes and License fees extra

Extended warranty available

Bucket Seats
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Passenger Seat

Brake Assist
Rear Head Air Bag

HID Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Tow Hooks

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

AutoSmarto

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3
519-748-6001

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoSmarto

519-748-6001

2010 Infiniti FX35