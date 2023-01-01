$10,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2010 Infiniti G Sedan
2010 Infiniti G Sedan
G37x AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
167,163KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10441089
- Stock #: 3714
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3714
- Mileage 167,163 KM
Vehicle Description
- Accident free
- Well serviced
- Well optioned
Very rare and desirable Infiniti G37x sedan has arrived at Fitzgerald Motors with ALL the right features! This powerful sports sedan is in great condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful 3.7L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera with sensors, adaptive cruise control, leather interior, sunroof, heated seats, memory seats, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM, CD player, BOSE audio system, Bluetooth, fog lights, xenon lights, smart key, push start, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $10,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2