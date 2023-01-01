Menu
2010 Infiniti G Sedan

167,163 KM

Details

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2010 Infiniti G Sedan

2010 Infiniti G Sedan

G37x AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!

2010 Infiniti G Sedan

G37x AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

167,163KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10441089
  • Stock #: 3714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3714
  • Mileage 167,163 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Well serviced
- Well optioned


Very rare and desirable Infiniti G37x sedan has arrived at Fitzgerald Motors with ALL the right features! This powerful sports sedan is in great condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!



Equipped with the powerful 3.7L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera with sensors, adaptive cruise control, leather interior, sunroof, heated seats, memory seats, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM, CD player, BOSE audio system, Bluetooth, fog lights, xenon lights, smart key, push start, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $10,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

