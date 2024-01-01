Menu
HERE IS A LUXURY AND RELIABELITY AND POWER ALL IN THIS INFINITY WITH AWD IT LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT SOLD CERTIFIED COME CHECK IT OUT OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE ALL OUR INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA

2010 Infiniti G37

153,000 KM

Details Description

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
2010 Infiniti G37

Sedan XG37

2010 Infiniti G37

Sedan XG37

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

153,000KM
Used
VIN JN1CV6AR9AM455389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # PC1523
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HERE IS A LUXURY AND RELIABELITY AND POWER ALL IN THIS INFINITY WITH AWD IT LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT SOLD CERTIFIED COME CHECK IT OUT OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE ALL OUR INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA

Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

2010 Infiniti G37