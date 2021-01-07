Menu
2010 Infiniti G37

201,384 KM

Details Description Features

$6,499

$6,499 + tax & licensing
$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

AutoSmarto

519-748-6001

2010 Infiniti G37

2010 Infiniti G37

Luxury

2010 Infiniti G37

Luxury

Location

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3

519-748-6001

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,499

$6,499 + taxes & licensing

201,384KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6421369
  • Stock #: AUT-556
  • VIN: JN1CV6AR3AM459566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,384 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified, Loaded, Like new in and out, Accident free, Rust free, Immaculate shape, Sunroof, Alloy wheels, Back up Camera, Leather heated memory seats, Steering wheel controls, Bluetooth, Air condition, Premium sound system Bose, ABS, AWD, Traction control, All power......and more and more.

Taxes and License fees extra.

Finance available

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start

AutoSmarto

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3

519-748-6001

