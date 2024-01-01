$5,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Jeep Patriot
north
2010 Jeep Patriot
north
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
162,002KM
VIN 1J4NT2GB9AD519794
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,002 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
TOURING SUSPENSION
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
120-amp alternator
525-amp maintenance-free battery
Multi-link independent rear suspension
2.4L DOHC 16-valve I4 dual VVT engine
Interior
Tilt Steering Column
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
ILLUMINATED CUP HOLDERS
Illuminated Entry
Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats
Driver Seat Height Adjuster
Interior Removable/Rechargeable Lamp
Carpeted floor
outside temp display
Liftgate door w/fixed glass
Full-length floor console
Pwr accessory delay
Sliding Armrest
active head restraints
Sentry key theft-deterrent system
Bright Interior Accents
Front passenger fold-flat seat
Air filtration
Fold-flat cargo floor
Sliding sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
Front dome light
Instrumentation w/tachometer
Exterior
REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Compact Spare Tire
Rear Window Defroster
Side Roof Rails
Body-colour door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Solar control glass
Body-colour fascias
Body-colour liftgate applique
Safety
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Child safety rear door locks
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Hill start assist
Electronic roll mitigation
Multistage dual front airbags
Media / Nav / Comm
4 Speakers
Fixed long-mast antenna
Additional Features
Front disc/rear drum anti-lock brakes
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
Call Dealer
519-722-2382
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Beta Auto Sales
519-722-2382
2010 Jeep Patriot