Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com

2010 Jeep Patriot

162,002 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
2010 Jeep Patriot

north

12018934

2010 Jeep Patriot

north

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
162,002KM
VIN 1J4NT2GB9AD519794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,002 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
TOURING SUSPENSION
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
120-amp alternator
525-amp maintenance-free battery
Multi-link independent rear suspension
2.4L DOHC 16-valve I4 dual VVT engine

Interior

Tilt Steering Column
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
ILLUMINATED CUP HOLDERS
Illuminated Entry
Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats
Driver Seat Height Adjuster
Interior Removable/Rechargeable Lamp
Carpeted floor
outside temp display
Liftgate door w/fixed glass
Full-length floor console
Pwr accessory delay
Sliding Armrest
active head restraints
Sentry key theft-deterrent system
Bright Interior Accents
Front passenger fold-flat seat
Air filtration
Fold-flat cargo floor
Sliding sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
Front dome light
Instrumentation w/tachometer

Exterior

REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Compact Spare Tire
Rear Window Defroster
Side Roof Rails
Body-colour door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Solar control glass
Body-colour fascias
Body-colour liftgate applique

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Child safety rear door locks
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Hill start assist
Electronic roll mitigation
Multistage dual front airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

4 Speakers
Fixed long-mast antenna

Additional Features

Front disc/rear drum anti-lock brakes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

2010 Jeep Patriot