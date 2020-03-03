70 Borden Ave S #8, Kitchener, ON N2G 3R5
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2010 Kia Rio .1.6L automatic air conditioning power windows and door locks very reliable economical vehicle.
3 month Power train warranty INCLUDED in price. Additional warranty options available at an extra cost.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
70 Borden Ave S #8, Kitchener, ON N2G 3R5