2010 Kia Rondo

$8,421 + taxes & licensing 9 6 , 6 5 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 8922733

8922733 Stock #: UK1946A

UK1946A VIN: KNAHH8C80A7315561

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 96,655 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mechanical Power Steering Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Exterior Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: H Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Comfort Interior air filtration Convenience Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Wheel Diameter: 17 Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats Wheel Width: 6.5 50-50 Third Row Seat Manual Folding Third Row Seat Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim Auxilliary transmission cooler Seatback storage: 2 Audio system memory card slot 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Express open/close glass sunroof Silver aluminum rims Grille with chrome bar Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Front Leg Room: 1,048 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Rear Shoulder Room: 1,445 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm Overall Width: 1,820 mm Front Hip Room: 1,387 mm Fuel Capacity: 60 L Fuel Consumption: City: 10.6 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km Max cargo capacity: 2,083 L Gross vehicle weight: 2,030 kg Overall Length: 4,545 mm Overall height: 1,650 mm Front Head Room: 1,056 mm Rear Head Room: 1,020 mm Rear Leg Room: 971 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,465 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,370 mm Manual child safety locks 3rd Row Head Room: 891 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 794 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,301 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,024 mm Curb weight: 1,596 kg Halogen projector beam headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.