2010 Kia Rondo
EX-Premium
Location
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
96,655KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8922733
- Stock #: UK1946A
- VIN: KNAHH8C80A7315561
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Offering a smooth ride and a standard fitted third row of seats, this Kia Rondo is the perfect people mover with an unbelievably affordable price tag. This 2010 Kia Rondo is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
A practical and affordable wagon, the 2010 Kia Rondo is a family hauler with all of the essentials and got simplified for 2010. Shorter than most mid-size cars yet has an incredible amount of interior space; it's an ideal alternative for those who want something similar to, but smaller than, a minivan. Rondo also offers more standard safety features--including electronic stability controls--than some vehicles in its class. This wagon has 96,655 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Power Steering
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: H
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Interior air filtration
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Wheel Diameter: 17
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
Wheel Width: 6.5
50-50 Third Row Seat
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Audio system memory card slot
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Silver aluminum rims
Grille with chrome bar
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,048 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,445 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Overall Width: 1,820 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,387 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.6 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 2,083 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,030 kg
Overall Length: 4,545 mm
Overall height: 1,650 mm
Front Head Room: 1,056 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,020 mm
Rear Leg Room: 971 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,465 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,370 mm
Manual child safety locks
3rd Row Head Room: 891 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 794 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,301 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,024 mm
Curb weight: 1,596 kg
Halogen projector beam headlights
