Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Kia Rondo

160,000 KM

Details Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

Contact Seller
2010 Kia Rondo

2010 Kia Rondo

EX w/3rd Row

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Kia Rondo

EX w/3rd Row

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

  1. 1661346217
  2. 1661346217
  3. 1661346217
  4. 1661346217
  5. 1661346217
  6. 1661346217
  7. 1661346217
  8. 1661346217
  9. 1661346217
  10. 1661346217
  11. 1661346217
  12. 1661346217
  13. 1661346217
  14. 1661346217
  15. 1661346217
  16. 1661346217
  17. 1661346217
  18. 1661346217
  19. 1661346217
  20. 1661346217
  21. 1661346217
  22. 1661346217
  23. 1661346217
  24. 1661346217
  25. 1661346217
  26. 1661346217
  27. 1661346217
  28. 1661346217
  29. 1661346217
  30. 1661346217
  31. 1661346217
  32. 1661346217
  33. 1661346217
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

160,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8981386
  • VIN: KNAHH8C62A7319920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Beta Auto Sales

2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 165,000 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2010 Kia Rondo EX w/...
 160,000 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Rio SX
 131,000 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic

Email Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

Call Dealer

519-722-XXXX

(click to show)

519-722-2382

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory