$5,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Kia Soul
2U
2010 Kia Soul
2U
Location
Maple Auto Sales
1401 Weber Street East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
226-600-3656
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
162,556KM
Good Condition
VIN KNDJT2A25A7181483
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 162,556 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Maple Auto Sales
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT 217,441 KM $3,498 + tax & lic
2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 3.0L AVANTGARDE 162,810 KM $2,498 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT 0 KM $3,498 + tax & lic
Email Maple Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maple Auto Sales
1401 Weber Street East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
Call Dealer
226-600-XXXX(click to show)
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Maple Auto Sales
226-600-3656
2010 Kia Soul