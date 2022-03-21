2010 Kia Soul

$9,005 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 3 9 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8763155

Stock #: NK4571A

VIN: KNDJT2A24A7153061

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Titanium

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NK4571A

Mileage 105,394 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mechanical Power Steering Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Exterior Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Black grille w/chrome surround Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Convenience External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Center Console: Full with storage Comfort Interior air filtration Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6.5 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Audio system memory card slot Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Metal-look shift knob trim Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Rear Head Room: 1,005 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,339 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 8.5 L/100 km Curb weight: 1,295 kg Tires: Width: 205 mm Front Head Room: 1,020 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 990 mm Front Leg Room: 1,070 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,511 L Fuel Capacity: 48 L Overall Width: 1,785 mm Overall height: 1,610 mm Wheelbase: 2,550 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,403 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm Front Hip Room: 1,353 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,760 kg Overall Length: 4,105 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Manual child safety locks Halogen aero-composite headlights

