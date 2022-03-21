$9,005+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,005
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2010 Kia Soul
2u - $360 B/W
Location
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
105,394KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8763155
- Stock #: NK4571A
- VIN: KNDJT2A24A7153061
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Titanium
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,394 KM
Vehicle Description
This stylish Kia Soul comes very well equipped even in its base trim, giving you more value for your money. This 2010 Kia Soul is for sale today.
The youth-oriented 2010 Kia Soul offers unique looks and a surprising number of features at an affordable price. This vehicle is distinctively styled boxy 5-door with a high roofline and long wheelbase specifically designed to appeal to the youth market. The modern-looking interior is designed to highlight the feature-rich standard sound system, which provides SIRIUS Satellite Radio and a USB port for iPod® connectivity and controllability via the audio system and steering wheel buttons. This wagon has 105,394 kms. It's titanium in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 142HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Power Steering
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome surround
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Cloth Seat Upholstery
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Center Console: Full with storage
Interior air filtration
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6.5
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Audio system memory card slot
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Metal-look shift knob trim
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Rear Head Room: 1,005 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,339 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.5 L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,295 kg
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Front Head Room: 1,020 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 990 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,070 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,511 L
Fuel Capacity: 48 L
Overall Width: 1,785 mm
Overall height: 1,610 mm
Wheelbase: 2,550 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,403 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,353 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,760 kg
Overall Length: 4,105 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Manual child safety locks
Halogen aero-composite headlights
