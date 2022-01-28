Menu
2010 Lexus GS 450H HYBRID

121,084 KM

Details Description Features

$15,488

+ tax & licensing
$15,488

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2010 Lexus GS 450H HYBRID

2010 Lexus GS 450H HYBRID

Sedan - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF

2010 Lexus GS 450H HYBRID

Sedan - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

$15,488

+ taxes & licensing

121,084KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8244768
  • Stock #: 3129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3129
  • Mileage 121,084 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- One owner
- Dealer serviced

Very rare and desirable Lexus GS 450h has just landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This, one owner, dealer serviced, spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder hybrid engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, cooled seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, rear sun shade, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, key-less entry, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more! Too many features to list!!!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $9,995 PLUS HST & LIC

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
CD Changer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

