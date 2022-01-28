2010 Lexus GS 450H HYBRID

$15,488 + taxes & licensing 1 2 1 , 0 8 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8244768

8244768 Stock #: 3129

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 121,084 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm CD Player CD Changer Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

