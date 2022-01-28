$15,488+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995
2010 Lexus GS 450H HYBRID
Sedan - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$15,488
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8244768
- Stock #: 3129
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3129
- Mileage 121,084 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- One owner
- Dealer serviced
Very rare and desirable Lexus GS 450h has just landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This, one owner, dealer serviced, spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder hybrid engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, cooled seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, rear sun shade, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, key-less entry, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more! Too many features to list!!!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $9,995 PLUS HST & LIC
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.