RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU

2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0

226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618

AUTOMATIC, LOW KM, CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED, OIL SPRAY, EXTENDED WARRANTY.

 

2010 Mazda 3  2.0 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic its reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with 181746 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly OPTIONS......... Power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, , A/C, Cd player, rear spoiler, and more.........

The asking price is $5495 + HST, including SAFTEY  AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !!

PRICE INCLUDES A - PROTECT WARRANTY THAT COVERS UP TO 3 MONTHS UP TO $1000/CLAIM !!

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

181,746 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

4DR SDN AUTO

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

4DR SDN AUTO

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
181,746KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1SF5A1324421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,746 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

