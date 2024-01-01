Menu
<p>RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618 CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006 OR GO ON THE WEBSITE RHAUTOSALES.CA We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO AUTOMATIC, CERTIFIED, OIL SPRAY, EXTENDED WARRANTY. 2010 Mazda 3 2.0 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic its reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with 181746 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly OPTIONS......... Power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, , A/C, Cd player, rear spoiler, and more......... The asking price is $6795+ HST, including SAFTEY AND OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !! PRICE INCLUDES A - PROTECT WARRANTY THAT COVERS UP TO 3 MONTHS UP TO $1000/CLAIM !! For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions Note: If the car is still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the ad as soon as we sell any car. We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO Thank you  </p>

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

181,746 KM

$6,795

+ tax & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,795

+ taxes & licensing

Used
181,746KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1SF5A1324421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,746 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Kitchener

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

226-240-7618

$6,795

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-240-7618

2010 Mazda MAZDA3