Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

181,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,650

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$2,650

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA5

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

*SUNROOF*

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

*SUNROOF*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,650

+ taxes & licensing

181,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6479142
  • Stock #: asis21808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # asis21808
  • Mileage 181,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 181,000 KM, SUNROOF, AUTOMATIC, THIRD ROW SEATING, POWER GROUP, LOADED! YOU SAFETY, YOU SAVE! ALL TRADE-IN VEHICLES OFFERED FOR SALE AS TRADED BUT NOT UNFIT. VEHICLE DRIVEN DAILY PRIOR TO BEING TRADED IN. Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

According to OMVIC we must state that this vehicle is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

This vehicle is being sold "as is" and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Bucket Seats
Quads / Captains
6 PASSENGER
3rd Row Seat
CD Player
Leather Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 78,844 KM
$15,950 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 63,509 KM
$18,850 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus SE *...
 42,489 KM
$10,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory