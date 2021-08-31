Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors!
Nimble and agile but with room for 6 and all their cargo. This 2010 Mazda Mazda5 is for sale today.
A compact mini-van, the 2010 Mazda5 is an essential family hauler that is practical and affordable. Mazda5 embraces the mini element of minivan but doesn't neglect the need for seating capacity and versatility. Its economical starting price, compact frame and nimble handling make the Mazda5 the perfect option for urban families with a tight budget and even tighter parking spaces. For Zoom Zoom fans, the Mazda5 offers the only 5-speed manual transmission in its segment. Fuel economy is another feature where the Mazda5 leads its class, with an EPA estimate of 28 mpg on the highway.This van has 212,158 kms. It's aluminum metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.3L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
POWER DOORS
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Body-coloured grille
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Interior air filtration
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Rain sensing front wipers
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Front Reading Lights
Speed-proportional power steering
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Rear door type: Liftgate
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 16
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
Wheel Width: 6.5
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
50-50 Third Row Seat
Metal-look door trim
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Right rear passenger door type: Sliding
Rear captain chairs
Left rear passenger door type: Sliding
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,411 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,344 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.9 L/100 km
3rd Row Leg Room: 780 mm
Front Head Room: 1,033 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,000 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Curb weight: 1,572 kg
Wheelbase: 2,750 mm
Overall Length: 4,620 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm
Max cargo capacity: 857 L
Overall height: 1,630 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,035 mm
Rear Leg Room: 893 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,482 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 942 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,250 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,040 mm
Overall Width: 1,745 mm
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 2,074 kg
Halogen projector beam headlights
