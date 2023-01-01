Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA6

119,700 MI

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

ABC Auto Repairs

519-749-9905

4dr Sdn Auto

Location

ABC Auto Repairs

131 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2H 5C3

519-749-9905

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

119,700MI
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9680290
  • VIN: 1YVHZ8BH7A5M12568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,700 MI

Vehicle Description

 

NICE 2010 Mazda 6 selling certified for $6,995.00 + HST + Licensing.

Price + HST + Licensing

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD

PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE

ABC Auto Sales
131 Victoria St. N. Kitchener
Monday to Friday 9 am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 4pm Sunday. Closed

Call us Now 519-749-9905

Serving the Mississauga, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Oakville, Cambridge Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

