2010 Mazda Tribute

Listing ID: 9321046

9321046 Stock #: 1030

1030 VIN: 4F2CY9C70AKM01153

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Monterey Gray

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 142,753 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Power Options Power Windows Power Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Cargo Area Light PERIMETER ALARM Front air conditioning Ambient Lighting door pockets Seating Upholstery: Cloth Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Axle ratio: 3.51 Exterior Front fog lights Convenience Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Radio: AM/FM Additional Features Rear 3 2 Panic Alarm Trunk release low oil pressure low fuel level Electronic brakeforce distribution Vehicle immobilizer Front Suspension Classification: Independent One-Touch Windows: 1 ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Steering wheel: tilt Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Watts: 100 Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mats: front Center console: front console with storage Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Liftgate window: manual flip-up Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Child seat anchors: LATCH system Spare wheel type: steel In-Dash CD: single disc Rear seatbelts: center 3-point Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Antenna type: mast Floor material: carpet Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Wheels: aluminum Total speakers: 4 Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Power windows: lockout button Crumple zones: front Front air conditioning zones: single Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Auxiliary audio input: jack Grille color: black with chrome accents Rear seat folding: flat Alternator: 150 amps Power door locks: auto-locking Interior accents: chrome Vanity mirrors: dual Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0 4WD type: on demand Mirror color: black Steering wheel trim: urethane Storage: accessory hook Power outlet(s): two 12V Capless fuel filler system Solar-tinted glass: front Auto height adjusting shoulder belts: front Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control Front brake diameter: 11.9 halogen Rear brake diameter: 10.0 Rear brake type: drum Window defogger: rear Headlights: auto on Steering ratio: 17.4 LAMP FAILURE Rearview mirror: manual day/night with washer turn off headlights Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate Battery rating: 590 CCA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.