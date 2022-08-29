$6,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Firm
519-584-1968
2010 Mazda Tribute
2010 Mazda Tribute
i Sport
Location
Auto Firm
1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3
519-584-1968
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
142,753KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9321046
- Stock #: 1030
- VIN: 4F2CY9C70AKM01153
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Monterey Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1030
- Mileage 142,753 KM
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Power Windows
Power
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
PERIMETER ALARM
Front air conditioning
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Upholstery: Cloth
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Axle ratio: 3.51
Front fog lights
Cupholders: Front
Radio: AM/FM
Rear
3
2
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
low oil pressure
low fuel level
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Vehicle immobilizer
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel: tilt
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Watts: 100
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mats: front
Center console: front console with storage
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Liftgate window: manual flip-up
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
In-Dash CD: single disc
Rear seatbelts: center 3-point
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Antenna type: mast
Floor material: carpet
Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Wheels: aluminum
Total speakers: 4
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Auxiliary audio input: jack
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Rear seat folding: flat
Alternator: 150 amps
Power door locks: auto-locking
Interior accents: chrome
Vanity mirrors: dual
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0
4WD type: on demand
Mirror color: black
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Storage: accessory hook
Power outlet(s): two 12V
Capless fuel filler system
Solar-tinted glass: front
Auto height adjusting shoulder belts: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
Front brake diameter: 11.9
halogen
Rear brake diameter: 10.0
Rear brake type: drum
Window defogger: rear
Headlights: auto on
Steering ratio: 17.4
LAMP FAILURE
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
with washer
turn off headlights
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Battery rating: 590 CCA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Firm
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Auto Firm
1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3