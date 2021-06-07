Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

151,821 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

AutoSmarto

519-748-6001

Contact Seller
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 350

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 350

Location

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3

519-748-6001

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

151,821KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7200662
  • Stock #: AUT-569
  • VIN: WDDGF8HB8AF403598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,821 KM

Vehicle Description

Amazing Vehicle, Very clean, 4 MATIC,One owner, Accident Free, Black on Black, Perelli Set of tires,Alloy Wheels, Heated Leather Power Seats, All power, Like new in and out, Air condition, Sunroof front & rear. Push button start,Blue tooth, and many many more.

Taxes and lIcense fees extra.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoSmarto

2010 Hyundai Santa F...
 111,081 KM
$8,395 + tax & lic
2008 Buick Enclave CX
 192,436 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic
2008 BMW X5 4.8i
 164,762 KM
$9,295 + tax & lic

Email AutoSmarto

AutoSmarto

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3

Call Dealer

519-748-XXXX

(click to show)

519-748-6001

Alternate Numbers
519-748-6011
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory